Linda Coffman Hanover

Linda Kay Coffman Hanover passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born April 22, 1941, the first-born child of Harold and Juanita Coffman, in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Linda loved growing up in Yellow Springs. After high school graduation, she attended Bowling Green University, and graduated with a BS in Education, fulfilling her life-long dream of becoming a first-grade teacher.

Linda began her teaching career in Long Beach, California. It was in California where she met the love of her life, William G. Hanover. Bill was a U.S. Navy officer stationed in Long Beach. On April 9, 1966, Linda and Bill were married in her home church in Yellow Springs, Ohio. During their marriage of 57 years, they lived and worked in California, Pennsylvania and Texas. This gave Linda the opportunity to cultivate friendships from across the country, many of whom have remained extremely close through the years via telephone calls, letters and visits.

Linda’s life was devoted to serving her family, church and community. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Conroe for many years. She belonged to the Pitts Cook-off team, the Eta Theta Sorority, Conroe Service League as well as the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County.

Linda was so proud of her teaching career. She often remarked with pride, “I taught children how to read!” She was named Teacher of the Year for Conroe Independent School District for the 1999–2000 school year.

After retirement, Linda spent a great deal of time giving back to her community through various organizations and endeavors. She was an active member of Friends of the Library in Montgomery, the Garden Club and the Historical Montgomery Association. She worked with the Food Pantry at the Methodist Church in Montgomery. Linda owned and operated her lovely gift shop, Front Porch Friends, for several years.

Linda was an avid participant in tennis, enjoying many years of playing tennis for the River Plantation Women’s Tennis League, and most recently, for the North Country Women’s Tennis League in Walden.

Linda lived her Christian faith with integrity, hospitality and loyalty. She was a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Hanover; her son, John David Hanover, (Aida); three grandchildren, Makayla Linda Hanover, Jesse James Juarez (Olivia), and Amanda Laura Contreras (Jesus); three great-grandchildren, Gianella Juarez, Nathan Contreras and Santiago Contreras; brother, John Coffman; brother-in-law, David Hanover (Cathy); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Methodist Church in Conroe, Texas. Visitation was at the church one hour prior to the service. A private graveside service was to be held in New Montgomery Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Rotary Club Lake Conroe.

The family would like to especially thank Amedisys Hospice and Synergy Home Care for their wonderful care and support. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at cashnerconroe.com for the Hanover family.