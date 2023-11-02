Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 13, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs remain tied for first

After a 3–0 win against division rivals Legacy Christian Academy away last Thursday, Oct. 5, the varsity Bulldogs volleyball team remained tied for first place in their division with Dayton Christian; both schools near the end of the season with a conference record of 7–1.

Juniors Lacey Longshaw and Adeline Zinger again led the team for kills in the conference match, as they have all season long, netting 14 and 12, respectively. Likewise, senior Violet Babb remains the leader for digs, netting 17 during the match.

The team followed the conference match with two nonconference contests this week, falling 0–3 to Cedarville on Monday, Oct. 9, and besting Tri-County North 3–0 on Tuesday, Oct. 10. At press time, the team had one more match to go in the season.

—YS News staff

SOCCER

Boys second in division

The varsity boys remained tied for second place with rivals Legacy Christian Academy after two nonconference matches last week, which included a 1–0 win against Troy Christian.

The boys have one more conference match scheduled for the season, and clinching that win would push Legacy out of the tie and into third place. As it stands, Dayton Christian — currently undefeated in conference play — will be the division champs this year.

Girls near season’s end in third

The Bulldogs continue in their third-place spot after two nonconference losses this week and last, falling 1–2 to Ponitz on Thursday, Oct. 5 and 3–4 to Southeastern on Monday, Oct. 9; both matches were at home.

Senior Nevaeh Smith scored the lone goal against Ponitz, with senior defensive player Lily Kibblewhite racking up seven saves. In the match against Southeastern, Smith scored two goals, with junior Lili Herzog netting another for the Bulldogs and Kibblewhite defending the goal for 13 saves.

At press time, the team’s conference record remained 1–2–0, with a season record of 4–9–1.

—YS News staff