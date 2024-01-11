Marilynn Birch, age 102, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Friends Community Care Center.

She was born March 19, 1921, in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Ernest D. and Oma M. (Earley) Beatty. In addition to her parents, Marilynn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Birch; sisters, Eloise Walker and Eileen Flomerfelt; and her nephew, Stephen Flomerfelt.

She leaves behind three nieces, Susan Davis, Lori Fawley and Carol Gaiser; and a cousin, JoAnne Earley.

Marilynn graduated from Xenia High School and went on to work for 40 years as a secretary and assistant to Dr. Henderson. She married Jack on April 25, 1964, and loved traveling with him to his various conventions. Her hobbies included bicycling, flower gardening and canoeing with Jack.

Marilynn attended the Yellow Springs Presbyterian Church and will be sadly missed by those who knew her. She will be laid to rest next to Jack in Glen Forest Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.