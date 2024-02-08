Carla Scherr

Carla Ruth Cunningham Scherr, 61, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Bethesda, Maryland, due to complications of endometrial cancer. She was born to Richard Cunningham and Jean (Zeiger) Cunningham and grew up in Oakland, California, the youngest of three siblings.

Carla was a graduate of Wellesley College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

She worked as a park ranger with the National Parks Service at the Lincoln Home and the Grand Canyon, and as an officer in the NOAA Corps performing oceanographic surveys, before moving to Yellow Springs, Ohio, and becoming a programmer for Electronic Data Systems. She moved to Lorton, Virginia, in 2008, whereupon she became a federal contractor. She retired from Accenture Federal Services as a technical writer in 2022.

Carla was an avid knitter who made numerous sweaters and socks for herself and her family. She was a regular crossword puzzler and sudoku player. Throughout her life, Carla enjoyed reading, biking and gardening. With her family and friends, she traveled to places like Barcelona, Reykjavík and Cozumel, and she crossed the Arctic Circle in Alaska. She enjoyed taking river cruises and was a repeat passenger on the American Queen.

Carla was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Stephen Scherr. She is survived by her children, Martin and Ruth Scherr; brothers, Lars and Nils Cunningham; nieces, Stephanie Cyphers, Kayla Keen and Cassidy Fink; nephew, Jaime Keen; great-nephews, Damien Keen and Benjamin Cyphers; and brother-in-law, Laurence Scherr.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 1, 2024, at Temple Beth Or in Kettering, Ohio.