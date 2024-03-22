Former Yellow Springs, Ohio, resident Laurel Paster passed away peacefully in January, just two months shy of her 100th birthday.

Laurel worked as a research assistant at Fels Research Lab, and after earning her M.S., as a career advisor at Wright State University.

Following retirement, she moved to Florida, and eventually, California. Laurel was known for her welcoming home, her political and social activism and her humor. Although she forgot many things with age, she always happily remembered the family’s Yellow Springs friends.

Family and friends will celebrate Laurel’s life on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. PDT, in Walnut Creek, California. To attend or submit a written/video tribute, send an email to rpwrites@gmail.com; to observe by Zoom, contact clovercat2@gmail.com. The family thanks all who contributed to Laurel’s long and fulfilling life.