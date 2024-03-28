Planning Commission Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Conditional Use Application – Dan and Ksenia Reeves have submitted a Conditional Use application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit at 785 Wright Street – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08 (e)(1) Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Accessory Dwelling Units – Low Density Residential District (R-A) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100050006100

• Final Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Emily Siebel, of YS Home Inc., has submitted an application for Final Development Plan review for a 32-unit, Multi-family Development at 100 block of Marshall & Herman St.– Chapters 1254.05(d) Final Development Plan, 1254.06 Site Plan Review – Planned Unit Development (PUD) Zone – Greene County Parcel #F19000100080031500, F19000100080031600, F19000100080031700, F19000100080031800, F19000100080031900, F19000100080029900, F19000100080030000, F19000100080030100, F19000100080030200, F19000100080030300

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THEVILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, April 4, 2024 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, April 5, 2024. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

— Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator