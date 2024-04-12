Craig Laurence Cordell, 66, passed away quietly in his sleep at his home in Yellow Springs on April 4, 2024. He was the youngest of seven children of Carl and Janice Cordell, with two older brothers, Carl Jr. (Polly) and Gary, and four older sisters, Paula (Steve), Karen, Carla and Judy. The Cordell family has lived in the Yellow Springs area for over four generations.

Like a lot of folks who grew up in the Springs, Craig spent a good bit of his life traveling. He was a world-ranked tennis player, and as a teen was a well-known competitor throughout the Miami Valley. After graduating high school in 1976, he found a sponsor and left the village to try his luck on the competitive pro circuit. Playing throughout Europe and Africa, he had many life-changing experiences, including witnessing the apartheid system when he played in South Africa. While in Europe, during a practice match with Bjorn Borg, he got wiped all over the court, but he was thrilled to play with him anyway. The family never tired of watching the video of Craig chasing that ball return from Bjorn, grinning all the while.

Craig became a teaching pro at clubs in Spain and Germany for a few years, before deciding to return to the States. He then followed his brother Gary out west, eventually living in the Bay Area in California, working as an event technologist for several years. There he met his wife, Ruth, from Bogota, Columbia, to whom he was married for 20 years.

Craig enjoyed fishing in his kayak and the quiet life of smalltown Ohio. Besides wife, Ruth, Craig leaves behind a daughter, Julia Weghaus Cordell, and her partner, Paulo; and two grandsons, Mio and Tilo; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen. No services are planned at this time.