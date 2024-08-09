Subscribe Anywhere
Village Schools

School Matters

2024–2025 Back to School Guide

Each fall, the News publishes its School Guide, with welcome messages, lunch programs and food assistance, school calendars, immunization and health requirements, enrichment options and much more for Yellow Springs Schools, The Antioch School, YS Community Children’s Center, Friends Care Preschool and Open Air Village. The print edition is included in the Aug. 9 issue of the News, and will also be available at the schools. The online edition is below. Have a wonderful, meaningful and enriching school year!

