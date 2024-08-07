— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, August 14, 5:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (5:30 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

COMMUNICATIONS

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for March 20, 2024.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Variance Request– Central Business District (B-1) – 247 Xenia Ave., Caleb Wyant, on behalf of Hoover Rentals LLC, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1266.03(h), for allowance of a marquee sign structure of 200 square feet, with projection from the building of 8 feet, and total sign area of 79.1 square feet. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100100000500.

Variance Request– Medium Density Residential District (R-B) – 716 S. High St., Nadia Malarkey, on behalf of Chambers Justice III & Ralita Sue Hildebrand, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1260.01(a)(1) for fence height. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100080001000.

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

We will broadcast the public hearing “live” via our Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station.

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, August 8, 2024 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator.

The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, August 9, 2024. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.