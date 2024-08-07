Judy N. Rose, a cherished member of the Yellow Springs community and beloved wife of Jim Rose, passed away July 23, 2024.

Judy was born Jan. 28, 1936, to Stan and Doris Davis in New Castle, Indiana. She was raised in Hagerstown, Indiana, graduating from Hagerstown High School in 1954. Judy’s life journey led her to Ball State University, where she earned her B.S in education in 1958. The summer after graduation, she married her first husband, JT Russell, and had three daughters — Lisa, Laura and Linda. After moving several times as an Army wife, she and the family settled in 1969 in Yellow Springs, where her husband started his dental practice.

In Yellow Springs, Judy quickly became an integral part of the community. She forged lifelong friendships through her involvement in the League of Women Voters and Center Stage. She leaves a lasting impact on those around her with her passion for civic engagement and advocacy. Judy was also heavily involved in the creation of the YS Community Chorus and sang with the group for many years. You will see Judy as one of the subjects of Julia Reichert’s Antioch College senior project documentary, “Growing Up Female,” where she shares the day-to-day life of a mother and housewife in 1970. This seminal film is archived in the National Film Registry in the Library of Congress.

Judy was a dedicated mother to her three children, whom she raised with love and devotion. Her favorite mantra to them was “You can do hard things.” She attended many sporting and musical/theater events, cheering on her children from the front row or backstage. Her commitment to family extended to her role as a loving wife to Jim Rose and a caring, supportive ally to his three children. She and Jim shared countless adventures traveling across the United States in their RV during their retirement years. They traveled from coast to coast visiting family, attending puppetry festivals and taking grandchildren on camping trips, creating lifelong memories.

Professionally, Judy contributed significantly to higher education. She began her career at Fels Research and worked in the co-op and financial aid offices at Antioch College. She later moved to Wright State University, where she earned an M.S. in business and industrial counseling in 1988, and served in the Student Services Office as director of scholarships until her retirement in 1999. Her colleagues remember her for her diligence, kindness and unwavering support for students.

A member and administrator of the Unitarian Fellowship for many years, Judy found spiritual fulfillment and community in her faith. Her compassionate nature and willingness to help others left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Judy Rose will be remembered fondly for her warmth, generosity and vibrant spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of love and service that will continue to inspire and uplift her family, friends and community for years to come.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Davis-Marsh; brother, John Davis; and husband, Jim Rose. She is survived by her children, Lisa Russell, Laura (Shirley Cummins) Russell and Linda (David) Bankston; her stepchildren, Duncan (Holly) Rose, Meggin (Al Davidoff) Rose and Kirsten Rose; grandchildren, Alexandra Boyer, Brittany Bankston and Courtney Bankston; step-grandchildren, Iris Packard and Sam Rose Packard; and beloved great-grandchildren, Josephine, Miles, Magnolia and Juniper.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 14, 2024, at the Unitarian Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or Friends Care Community. Both organizations provided exemplary care and comfort to her and her family.