News from the Past: August 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1949

Stop polio. “A fly elimination program in Yellow Springs as a precautionary measure against polio appeared almost a certainty … Alleys, outdoor toilets, Mills Lawn were named as some of the likeliest targets of the [DDT] spraying program… Sections of the village dump [Gaunt Park hill] are being sprayed daily.”

Central Chapel picnic. “There will be a moonlight picnic August 13, on the lawn of the Central Chapel A.M.E. Church … Ham and chicken dinners will be served after 5 p.m. at the price of 75 cents per person. There will be lots of fun for the kiddies, according to the chairman of the picnic, Mrs. Iola Cordell.”

74 years ago: 1950

Air raid. “Police Chief Russell Bradley cited Leonard Perry, Springfield aviator, for reckless operation of an airplane over Yellow Springs about 4:45 p.m. yesterday … Chief Bradley told the NEWS that he spotted the plane flying at less than 100 feet altitude over West Limestone Street. He drove to Crabhill Airport, near Springfield, to intercept Perry, who is understood to have admitted the misdemeanor…”

50 years ago: 1974

Enforce bike laws. “Yellow Springs police are easing into enforcement of bicycle laws, many long standing, but not often enforced … ‘We’re trying to re-educate people,’ said Chief Jim McKee. ‘We have to. Bicycles can’t any longer be considered a toy.’ “

Communal living. “The August issue of Ms.magazine in an article on communes lists several ‘Resources for Communal Living’ which have origins in Yellow Springs: Community Service, Inc., Communities magazine and Celery Wine, the Story of a Country Commune, published in Yellow Springs.”

Lodge to close. Church to build. “Miami Township Trustees Monday night asked for the closing of Prether’s Lodge, South River Road, and were informed by clerk Wilbur Deaton of the issuance of a zoning permit for the building of a church [Yellow Springs Christian Center] on the Richard Benner farm, Dayton St, just out of town.”

35 years ago: 1989

“It was a tornado. Funnel clouds were seen in the Yellow Springs sky by at least three people — Selwa Whitesell, Jim Leuba, Nathan Barker — just before the winds hit town, about 6 o’clock Saturday evening. The winds cut a swath through the village a mile long and 600 feet wide, knocking down trees and utility poles, leaving more than 400 households without electricity, some of them for as long as three days.”

No dump trucks. “Revisions and additions to the Village zoning code discussed at Monday night’s Planning Commission meeting would make parking and storage of heavy equipment illegal in residential neighborhoods.”

Jimmy Chesire book signing. “Yellow Springs resident Jimmy Chesire will read from his novel, Home Boy, this Friday at the Books and Co. bookstore.”

Village meetup. “Every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. there is a community potluck gathering at the Corry Street Park (Kieth’s Alley) … The hope is to establish an ongoing tradition of people meeting old and new friends and sharing food and fun …”

25 years ago: 1999

“Forecast bleak for local farmers. Local farmer Craig Corry admits he doesn’t know what a ‘normal’ year in the farm business is. But regardless, this summer’s drought has made this year his worst… It’s much the same for farmer Lamar Spracklen. This year ‘is probably the driest year I’ve ever had,’ he said. Things are ‘looking worse everyday,’ said Spracklen…”

“Free water conservation kits. Local utility customers can pick up free water conservation kits from the Village. Because of the lack of rain throughout the state, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has asked municipal water suppliers to initiate voluntary water conservation activities.”

“Peace Studies Institute. Antioch College’s third annual Peace Studies Institute is presenting several international leaders in conflict resolution, mediation and nonviolence to discuss how cooperation and commonalities among the world’s religions can help transform a violent society…”

“Entrepreneurship Institute… The Antioch College Summer Entrepreneurship Institute offers knowledge and skills for people involved in small businesses, non-profit institutions, artistic ventures, health organizations, media collectives, community networks and other types of ventures…”

10 years ago: 2014

New downtown streetscape. “Village government will soon move ahead to complete the streetscape changes on the east side of Xenia Avenue… The project will include removing eight Callery pear trees and replacing the trees with three different species; pouring new sidewalks; replacing streetlamps with new, more energy-efficient lights and burying electrical lines…”

“Village/Home, Inc. project begins. … The first of four affordable homes to be built in two phases on the Village owned property on Cemetery Street, the Wyant home will be built with a mixture of public subsidy, private funds, in-kind donation, permanent financing and homebuyer sweat equity for a final purchase price of around $120,000… The Wyant home is the 18th permanently affordable house Home, Inc. has built or rehabbed in the community since 2001…”