Fall in love

On the dark and stormy night of Sept. 27, when the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought tropical storm force gales to Ohio, local home repairman and builder Antonio Molina took a near-fatal tumble.

He was attempting to secure a flapping second-story window on his home when a gust of wind caught the window, and sent Molina flying off his ladder. Broken glass lacerated his face and neck; the impact fractured his wrist and broke his clavicle and 10 ribs.

Worse yet, his wedding was the next day.

“I don’t remember the fall,” Molina told the News. “I recall taking the window off and feeling the weight, but that’s it. The next thing I knew, I was opening my eyes in a CT machine.”

Despite the life-threatening injuries — with one shard of glass just three millimeters from his carotid artery — Molina didn’t suffer a broken heart. Through it all, his then-fiance Cherie McCain was right by his side at Miami Valley Hospital.

“It was very emotional,” McCain said. “I was just so scared I was going to lose him.”

The storm subdued and the sun rose on the couple’s scheduled wedding day of Sept. 28. Even though Molina had an early-morning surgery, and there was no conceivable way of getting to Mills Park Hotel for the ceremony, the couple made do and said, “I do,” right there in the hospital room.

It was a modest ceremony.

Local resident Alex Bieri officiated the nuptials and read a couple poems. Staff nurses bent the capacity rules of the ICU and allowed 12 family members to crowd around Molina’s bed. Rather than a full-size tuxedo, Molina opted instead for a formal bib that was originally meant for the couple’s dog, Snickers, who was supposed to participate in the planned ceremony. McCain forewent the gown and was clad in a white sweater dress. They had cupcakes instead of cake, monitor beeps instead of bells.

A week and a couple surgeries later, the Molinas were allowed to go home. The handyman still has a long road of recovery ahead, but said he’s looking forward to getting back to work in a month.

“I’ve just been happy to wake up every day and feel the ring on my finger,” Molina added.

As for the formal ceremony, the couple said they’re rescheduling to sometime in December and that, until then, they’re going to play it safe.

“And we’ll figure out a honeymoon later on,” the newly minted Mrs. Molina said with a laugh.