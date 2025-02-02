Subscribe Anywhere
Land & Environmental

(Submitted photo by Michele Burns)

Tecumseh Land Trust to host annual sugar shack tour

Tecumseh Land Trust, or TLT, will host its annual sugar shack tour event at Flying Mouse Farms on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2–4 p.m.

Tours will begin at 2, and continue at 20-minute intervals, starting at the TLT office on Whitehall Farm, 4633 U.S. 68 North, where sugar shack visitors are asked to park.

Limited parking is available at Flying Mouse Farms, 100 E. Fairfield Pike, for those needing assistance or with limited mobility. Visitors are asked to consider walking or biking if they live nearby. 

The event occurs rain or shine, but the syrup making is weather dependent and not guaranteed.  Visitors should dress appropriately for the weather and muddy conditions.

If extreme weather is predicted, the event will be canceled by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; check TLT’s Facebook page or call 937-767-9490. 

