Holden to retire; Winston named next superintendent

After what will be seven years at the helm of YS Schools, Superintendent Terri Holden will retire from service in May next year. Megan Winston, current principal of Mills Lawn Elementary School, will step into the position upon Holden’s retirement.

Holden announced her retirement at the board’s regular school board meeting Thursday, March 13, saying that it has “truly been an honor” to serve YS Schools.

“I’ve met many incredible people, and I’m committed to this district and everything we have going on, so thank you for trusting me,” she said.

The board unanimously voted to accept Holden’s notice of intent to retire — preceded by a chorus of gratitude and well-wishing for Holden from the school board.

Highlighted were Holden’s work in leading the district through a number of challenges: the switch to remote learning during the first years of the COVID pandemic and mitigation efforts to keep students and staff well after they returned to in-person learning; the implementation of a new strategic plan for the district; and the now-underway facilities upgrades project, which broke ground last month.

“It is with deep appreciation we reflect upon the service that you have shown to this district,” Board President Rebecca Potter said on behalf of the board. “The years serving this district have been demanding, and it has not gone unnoticed by any member of this board how [your] dedication has come through in many ways.”

Each of the board members shared their own thanks in turn — and member Amy Bailey’s thanks that evening hinted at a path forward for the district in choosing Holden’s successor.

“This person will have big shoes to fill and high expectations to meet,” Bailey said. “Not all districts have the opportunity for a seamless transition — but fortunately, we have an internal candidate who is more than qualified.”

Following an executive session during a special meeting Friday morning, March 14, the board again unanimously voted — this time, in favor of hiring Megan Winston, current Mills Lawn principal, first as interim assistant superintendent for the final year of Holden’s tenure, and then as superintendent after Holden retires.

Before the board made its vote, Potter hailed Winston as an “exceptional candidate” for superintendent, and said the school board believes she will bring to the position a “set of assets that we need to take advantage of in this time of transition.”

“This sets us up for success in a smooth transition as Dr. Holden moves into retirement,” Potter said on the board’s behalf. “The largest facilities project in this district’s history … is on track, and it is on budget. To maintain that trajectory, we need to make sure that there are no disruptions in our administrative staff at the highest level. It also sets us up for success in implementing the changes that this facilities project enables, particularly establishing pre-K education — and Dr. Holden will work with Ms. Winston to do just that. … The board believes that this is the best decision for the district.”

Winston, who grew up in neighboring Xenia, came to the district as Mills Lawn Principal in 2021 after five years as an assistant principal at Xenia High School. Before that, she served as a math teacher at Beavercreek High School and in administrative positions in the Dayton Public Schools system, including five years as principal of Horace Mann Pre-K–8 School.

In accepting her position as future superintendent, Winston thanked her parents, Eric and Karen Winston, and Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence — all of whom were present for the special meeting — for their guidance over the years. She also thanked Holden, who she said began “showing [her] the ropes” of the superintendent role as soon as Winston came to the district.

“I am always going to owe Terri Holden,” Winston said. “So thank you so much for making this possible.”

Holden will continue to serve as superintendent until May 31, 2026. Winston will serve as interim assistant superintendent Aug. 1, 2025–May 31, 2026; as interim superintendent June 1–July 31, 2026; and will begin serving as superintendent Aug. 1, 2026.

Click here to read a statement from the school board, released at 4 p.m. Friday, March 14.