Fire Chief Dennis Powell dies

YS Police confirmed Wednesday morning, April 16, that Chief Dennis Powell, 55, of Miami Township Fire-Rescue has died.

Police dispatch received a call for a welfare check at Powell’s home at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 15; both YSPD and MTFR responded to the call. Powell was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with great regret and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief Denny Powell following a brief illness,” a statement from MTFR sent to the News this afternoon reads. “Chief Powell was a dedicated public servant whose leadership, courage and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community will be profoundly missed.”

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Powell served with honor, compassion and integrity, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the residents he so faithfully protected. His legacy will live on in the department he helped shape and in the countless lives he touched.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, Miami Township Fire-Rescue and the community during this difficult time.”

According to past News reporting, Powell came to Yellow Springs as an Antioch College student in 1989 and began volunteering with both Antioch’s campus fire department and MTFR. He served as chief of the campus fire department before training as a paramedic and joining the Greene Memorial Hospital emergency squad in 1994 while also volunteering with MTFR. Powell later served as part-time assistant fire chief at MTFR and taught student- and instructor-training courses through Clark State College and the Greene County Career Center and offered evening training courses at the local fire station.

Powell was promoted to full-time assistant fire chief in 2004, and was named interim fire chief upon the retirement of former Chief Colin Altman in August 2023. He was appointed as fire chief by the Miami Township Trustees in May 2024.