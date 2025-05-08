Letter carriers to host food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will host the annual Stamp Out Hunger® national food drive Saturday, May 10.

During their regular routes that day, letter carriers will collect nonperishable food donations left near residents’ mailboxes. All food collected in the Greater Dayton area will go directly to The Foodbank, Inc., and its network of 119 partner agencies serving Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties.

YS villagers can participate by bagging shelf-stable food items, such as canned vegetables, soup, pasta and cereal, and leave the bag by their mailbox before their regular delivery Saturday, the 10th. Financial donations can be made online at thefoodbankdayton.org/give-money. Every $1 provides four meals.

In The Foodbank’s service area, more than 106,000 individuals are food insecure, including almost 36,000 children — roughly one in five kids.

Now in its 32nd year, the Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive spans all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam. Since its launch in 1993, the campaign has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food for local food banks and pantries.

To learn more, go online to nalc.org/food-drive or follow the campaign on Facebook and X.