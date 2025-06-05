Subscribe Anywhere
Infrastructure & Services
AT&T contractors will be conducting a simple inspection throughout the village for the next few days to determine if proposed fiber optics from Altafiber can be installed on existing power poles. (YS News Archive Photo by Matt Minde)

AT&T contractors conducting structure inspection in village

AT&T contractors will be conducting a simple inspection throughout the village for the next few days. This is a structure access inspection to determine if proposed fiber optics from Altafiber can be installed on existing power poles.

This work will consist of one or two workers wearing high-visibility gear, utilizing cameras and tripods, and driving around in marked vehicles. They will be entering backyards on various properties to gain access to easements. Workers will knock on doors before entering backyards.

NOTE: Surveyors are legally entitled to access power poles through utility easements.

If you experience any issues with these activities, please contact YSPD Dispatch at 937-767-7206.

