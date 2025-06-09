Short Street to close for summer

Yellow Springs Spring Street Fair is almost here.

On Saturday, June 14, dozens of thousands of visitors will pack the downtown thoroughfares to partake in the semiannual festivities of shopping and socializing, eating and dancing. By 5 p.m., when the fair ends, the hundreds of vendors will pack up, and the Public Works crew will reset the roads.

But this year, one vestige of Street Fair will stick around long after fair-goers have gone home: Short Street will remain closed to vehicular traffic until October.

It’s a plan Village Manager Johnnie Burns has had in the works for some time. His vision is to restrict the road, which connects Xenia Avenue and South Walnut Street, entirely to pedestrian use — a public space for residents and visitors alike to gather, eat and lounge.

By closing Short Street to traffic, 14 parking spaces will be lost, as well as a small, two-car side lot for U.S. Bank.

In lieu of these things, Short Street will be outfitted with picnic tables, portable public restrooms, bicycle parking, benches and a large shady tent.

Concrete barricades will block the two entrances to the road where they intersect Walnut Street and Xenia Avenue. Decorative lighting will be strung over the road “for a little ambiance,” Burns said in an interview with the News earlier this week.

“This fits the local need of drawing people downtown and keeping them there,” Burns said. “We want to give the tourists and locals a place to relax, take a breather and take in our vibrant downtown.”

He added: “This is definitely going to be a change, but change can be a good thing if it’s properly managed.”

Burns described Short Street’s closure as a temporary measure — “a trial.” He said he wishes it could be permanently closed to traffic for the benefit of pedestrians, but will wait until the community has weighed in on the potential benefits and drawbacks later this year to make such a decision. For now, Burns’ plan is to reopen the street to cars after the Fall Street Fair in October.

“This is absolutely about economic development,” he said. “We want people to stick around downtown even longer. If a restaurant is full — like Sunrise, the Tavern, Current Cuisine are, on busy weekends — get some food to go, bring it to one of these picnic tables. Then, go out and do some shopping.”

Another hope for Burns is that this new public space could decongest foot traffic on downtown sidewalks on busy weekends. It’s possible, he said, buskers could set up shop and play music there, too.

One thing that Burns adamantly will not permit in his new public space is alcohol. Short Street will not be a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA.

“If we see you with alcohol, you will get a citation,” he said.

Burns said he learned that lesson from his predecessor, former Village Manager Josué Salmerón, who proposed the creation of a DORA throughout most of downtown Yellow Springs in 2021. Following significant criticism and pushback from business owners and villagers, Salmerón’s idea was scrapped.

Burns also recalled the shortcomings of an earlier traffic plan from Salmerón that, for three weeks in 2019, made Short Street a one-way road. According to past News reporting, a Village survey following that traffic trial indicated that 53% of the 704 survey respondents opposed making Short Street one way. That plan, too, was scrapped.

“We knew that one was an instant failure. We knew it from the beginning,” Burns said.

Despite the community balking at those past proposals for Short Street, Burns maintains the faith that this one will work out. In addition to helping downtown businesses and relieving the density of downtown crowds on busy days, he said this plan could also benefit public safety.

“So, what if we got the [New Years Eve] ball drop off of 68 and into a more controlled environment? What if the folks who sit in the no parking area [in front of Dark Star Books] went to a safer spot?” Burns mused.

Those added benefits remain to be seen. In the meantime, Burns maintained that he’s all ears and will heed public input.

“The town will let us know the best direction for this project,” he said.