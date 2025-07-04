Former Village staffers audited by state

On Tuesday, June 10, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber implicated several former Village officials in a finding for recovery of nearly $20,000, which had accrued as a consequence of the Village’s failure to pay federal tax withholdings on time.

According to state documents, auditors found that former Finance Director Matt Dillion — who worked full-time for the Village from October 2020 to June 2022 — “failed to timely remit payroll withholdings and filings to the federal government, leading to late fees, penalties and interest” for the 2023 audit period.

The following penalties, totalling $19,512.30, were incurred:

• $4,657.30 for the late filing of a federal 941 form;

• $5,002.19 for seven instances of failure to submit withholdings;

• $9,520 for incorrect filing of a 1099 form; and

• $332.91 for seven instances of interest for failure to pay IRS penalties.

Along with Dillion and his bonding company, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, former Village Manager Josué Salmerón and former Finance Director Amy Kemper were also listed in the state’s recent audit.

Salmerón and Kemper were charged $156.95 and $136.13 respectively — amounts which were repaid by them and posted to the Village’s General Fund in February.

Now, Dillon is being held responsible for repaying the remaining $19,219.32.

“The failure to pay federal tax withholdings and submit forms timely is considered gross negligence,” the audit reads. “Late payment fees incurred through gross negligence are illegal expenditures which do not serve a public purpose.”

The audit also notes that the charges against the three former staffers “would have been avoided had the funds and forms been remitted by the required due dates.”

Current Village Manager Johnnie Burns had no comment on the matter.