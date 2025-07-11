Hungry for jazz?

According to villager Teresa Moneé Gill — or “Misty Gill” for those who know her by her performance name — “Social service is not only for those being served; it reflects the heart of those who serve.”

It is in this spirit that Gill is partnering with the Little Art Theatre and Dayton-area jazz group G. Scott Jones and the Freedom Ensemble to put on a show benefiting the local soup kitchen “Who’s Hungry?” The show will be held at the Little Art on Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m.

Gill, a vocalist and activist, said she recently learned about the opportunity to host a concert at the Little Art.

“After hearing about the all-women’s concert held there, I wanted to experience the ambience that comes with such an intimate setting,” Gill said.

Gill added that hosting the show as a benefit concert made sense.

“This concert is to honor Carl [Moore] and Jim [Zehner] and encourage their existing efforts,” she said.

Moore and Zehner have been operating “Who’s Hungry?” since May 2024, serving hot meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from the kitchen of MAZU. The types and quality of the food are aspects of “Who’s Hungry?” that Gill said are very important for the communities they serve.

“Carl and Jim are committed to the belief that everyone deserves to feel full and eat well, so don’t be surprised to walk in and find a plate of shrimp and grits ready for you,” she said.

A meal at “Who’s Hungry?” is more than just an effort to fill bellies. Moore and Zehner are professionally trained chefs, and bring their love for quality food to Yellow Springs with each meal they serve. In addition to the aforementioned shrimp and grits, past menus have included braised lamb shank, fried chicken and bison bolognese. Moore and Zehner also work to fill different dietary needs, offering vegan alternatives at each meal.

Each week, the couple spends an average of $700, which provides around 150 meals for the community.

“Sometimes I serve up to 200 meals between the meat and vegetarian options,” Moore said in a recent interview.

With the cost of food rising nationally, the need for ongoing fundraising is a reality that Moore and Zehner have had to balance with their passion for cooking.

“We have had some great partners in fundraising, like Tuck-N-Red’s, MAZU and In Salon,” Moore said, “but I plan on doing more fundraising.”

Moore added that he knows the community cares, but has seen a dip in donations since January 2025.

“I think people are a little more hesitant, given the uncertainty that we have faced since the inauguration,” he said. “We’ve all felt the stress of price increases, and people are looking at their budgets for charitable giving more closely.”

Jazz performer, composer, educator. (Submitted photo)

Seeing the need for ongoing fundraising for the local meal program, Gill said she decided to use her upcoming show to help raise funds for “Who’s Hungry?”

“Carl and Jim … provide a place for many of our elders to gather and have a hot meal,” Gill said. “A place where children taking part of the after school program can get reliably healthy food, and a place where we are able to celebrate good food.”

When asked what to expect on the evening of the 13th, Gill said the show would feature many familiar tunes and favorites of jazz enthusiasts.

“I’m excited to share songs that I think are some of the greatest jazz songs, but also songs that showcase the skills of G. Scott and the Freedom Ensemble,” she said.

G. Scott Jones and the Freedom Ensemble are a Dayton-area group known for their performances of jazz standards and originals. While the ensemble plays throughout Ohio, its members also collaborate with other artists, such as Gill, to bring jazz to a variety of audiences.

According to Gill, she and Jones have collaborated in different settings over the years.

“We have known each other for about 15 years from area jazz circles,” she said. “I performed with G. Scott shortly after he formed the Freedom Ensemble, and the experience was so wonderful, I knew I had to have them for the fundraiser at the Little Art.”

Gill said her goal for the evening of the 13th is to raise money for “Who’s Hungry?” and provide the community with an intimate evening of jazz music.

“I have so much love for this community,” she said. “I am excited to share space and music, all while benefiting an organization that does so much good.”

Tickets for the benefit show can be purchased through the Little Art website, http://www.6827.formovietickets.com. The show begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 13.

*Jessica Thomas is a mother, a villager and a teacher at Thurgood Marshall HS in Dayton. She can be reached at jessicathomasraska@gmail.com.