Annual Christmas bird count set for Jan. 3
- Published: December 29, 2025
One of the world’s longest-running citizen science efforts will take place locally Saturday, Jan. 3, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
In addition to Glen Helen, the local 15-mile count circle includes John Bryan State Park, Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve and other Greene County parks.
Participation is free; join the effort by sending an email to nboutis@glenhelen.org.
