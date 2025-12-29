Wagner Subaru
Rat-tat-tat! Pileated woodpecker at work. Fourteen of these were spotted during the recent Christmas Bird Count in Glen Helen and environs. (Image from Wikipedia)

Annual Christmas bird count set for Jan. 3

One of the world’s longest-running citizen science efforts will take place locally Saturday, Jan. 3, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

In addition to Glen Helen, the local 15-mile count circle includes John Bryan State Park, Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve and other Greene County parks.

Participation is free; join the effort by sending an email to nboutis@glenhelen.org.

