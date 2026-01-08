Marcia Lee (Nelson) Greer

Marcia (Nelson) Greer was born in Xenia, Ohio, on Nov. 3, 1938. She was the daughter of Charles Nelson and Eleanor Moon. She graduated from Xenia High School in 1956, and worked at Dayton Power and Light for 10 years. She then earned her degree in early childhood education from Clark State. She taught at Xenia Friends Preschool, Head Start, Experiences Unique Daycare and the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, retiring from there in 2017.

She married Van Carl Greer on Sept. 16, 1961.

She died Jan. 3, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Larry Charles Nelson; and a sister, Karen Knight Stensrud. She is survived by a son, Joseph Greer. She is also survived by a brother, Rob Knight, and a sister, Priscilla Miller.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at Glen Forest Cemetery. The services were provided by Neeld Funeral Home. Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.