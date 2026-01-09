Yellow Springs Pharmacy ‘here for long haul’

Though the village’s corner pharmacy was closed unexpectedly for two days earlier this week, and amid some rumors circulating online of a permanent closure, the technicians behind the counter at Yellow Springs Pharmacy had simple message for the community:

“We’re here for the long-haul,” pharmacist Rick Berning told the News on Friday, Jan. 9. “Yes, we had to close for a few days, but in the long-term, we’re not going anywhere.

Barring any additional unexpected closures, Yellow Springs Pharmacy’s hours will continue to be Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Berning explained that this week’s two-day closure occurred because of the unexpected loss of the previous pharmacist, Brian Ludney, who just recently moved onto a different job in healthcare.

Because the pharmacy’s parent company, Florida-based Benzer Pharmacy, didn’t find a replacement pharmacist quickly enough, the village’s only drug counter was forced to close. Then, on Jan. 8, Berning came to temporarily fill in. He’s been a pharmacist for 50 years, and for several years in the early aughts, worked for Town Drug.

The site of a pharmacy for more than 90 years, the shop — located at the corner of Xenia Avenue and Glen Street — has been owned by Benzer since 2018. Benzer bills itself as an independent alternative to the large chains while operating more around 85 owned stores and 38 franchised stores across 17 states.

According to Berning, the location’s new pharmacist is expected to begin “as soon as he signs on the dotted line,” and in the meantime, Yellow Springs Pharmacy will continue to be staffed by just him and technician Miranda Pennington — the sole employees.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with us,” Pennington said, alluding to occasionally longer-than-normal wait times for prescription fills, compared, at least, to when the pharmacy had more than two staffers behind the counter.

Berning added that ongoing pharmaceutical drug shortages across the country have also affected local operations.

“For instance, we’re having a hard time getting a hold of a certain drug called Eloquis,” Berning said. Eloquis is the brand name for Apixaban, an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots and prevent stroke.

“And in some cases, people will want their prescription to be sent to Kroger,” he continued. “But I’ll have just called them, and they’ll be out of it, too.”

That example aside, Berning said that Yellow Springs Pharmacy presently has more difficulty in stocking generic medications over name-brands.

The News will continue reporting on forthcoming updates and changes at Yellow Springs Pharmacy.