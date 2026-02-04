Ready, set, date!

There’s something in the air in Yellow Springs — and not just incense. It’s love!

At least, that’s the hope for the organizers of an upcoming night of speed dating — a chance for local singles to meet and mingle just a week ahead of Valentine’s Day.

All eligible singles in the Miami Valley area are invited to a casual evening of speed dating on Thursday, Feb. 5, 7–9 p.m., at Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., in Yellow Springs. The event is for individuals 21 and older, of all sexual orientations and gender expressions; tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.bit.ly/4jRCBhF.

According to organizer and villager Carrie Staugler, the idea for the event was born out of a dissatisfaction with online dating, and is an attempt to stoke authentic connections — romantic or otherwise.

“Like most places, the dating scene is currently ruled by dating apps that somehow manage to make meeting people feel less human and more like online shopping,” Staugler told the News earlier this week.

“Yellow Springs, with its eclectic, welcoming energy, is the perfect neutral ground for singles around the 937 area to meet in person with no filters, no bios, no accidentally swiping on your co-worker,” she said.

Here’s how it will work: After attendees have checked in at 7 p.m., the first timer will begin half an hour later. Participants will receive a dating card, listing everyone they are to meet that evening — people matching their specified preferences.

Each “mini date” will last four minutes — “Just enough time to get a vibe,” Staugler said. There will be “conversation menus” on every table to help speed daters break the ice and avoid any awkward silences.

After each round, participants will mark on their dating sheet whether they struck a romantic match, found a friend or were generally uninterested. If both people check “yes,” then it’s a match! All mutual matches will be shared with participants the day after the event.

“Come with an open mind and zero expectations,” Staugler told any hopeful beaus. “You truly never know. Worst case scenario? You enjoy great appetizers, a relaxed atmosphere and maybe make a new friend or two. Best case? Well … that’s kind of the point.”

For attire, Staugler recommended comfortable clothes — nothing too fancy or formal — and anything that would inspire confidence in one’s self.

“This is about slowing down, showing up and remembering what it feels like to actually connect with someone in real life,” Staugler said.

Additional information and registration for the Feb. 5 speed dating event can be found on the event’s Eventbrite page at http://www.bit.ly/4jRCBhF.