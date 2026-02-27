Statewide lanternfly quarantine issued

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a statewide quarantine for the invasive spotted lanternfly, expanding a previous quarantine that targeted 18 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest of grapes, hops and apples, along with many other species of plants.

Under the quarantine, trees, nursery stock and other such products may not be moved out of the state without a compliance agreement, permit or inspection certificate. The insect is especially a concern for Ohio’s grape and wine industry, which contributes more than $6 billion dollars in economic activity to the state yearly, according to a press release from the ODA.

Businesses that need help certifying shipments of affected products are advised to reach out to the ODA’s Plant Pest Control Section.

The ODA is no longer encouraging the public to report local sightings of the pest. Recommendations on treatment methods for one’s property can be found in the ODA’s “Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide.” An invasive tree known as “tree of heaven” is the primary host for the insect.

A native of Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It was likely brought in by imported goods. The first confirmation in Ohio was in Mingo Junction in 2020, according to the ODA.