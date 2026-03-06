Archivist Sanders to talk Antioch College history

Antiochiana Archivist Scott Sanders will present a monthly series of one-hour talks exploring the history of Antioch College on the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30–1:30 p.m., beginning March 11, in the Olive Kettering Library.

Sanders has worked at Antioch since 1994 and has stewarded the college’s historical collections for more than three decades. The presentations are intended to examine Antioch’s past through institutional history, biography and personal reflection through a balance of nostalgia, documented history and factual context. Each session will include time for audience questions and will be recorded and later posted to Antioch’s YouTube channel.

The series is free and open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person may view each session live via Zoom; the meeting ID for the events is 820 8896 1530, and the passcode is 405208.

The schedule is as follows:

March 11 — “150 Years of Antioch in 60 Minutes or Less”

April 8 — “Fact and Fiction of Antioch College”

May 13 — “Red, Russians, and Spies”

June 10 — “ Why So Many Damn Colleges in Ohio”

July 8 — “Antioch and the Civil War”

Aug. 12 — “The Devil and Daniel Ellsberg, or How Scott Got Fired”

Sept. 9 — “The Life of Hugh Taylor Birch”

Oct. 14 — “Women of the Glen”

Nov. 11 — “My Hero Horace Mann”