Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 13, 2026

BASKETBALL

Bulldogs split week on the road, at home

The Yellow Springs High School boys basketball team fell on the road to Carlisle on Tuesday, Feb. 3, losing 62–23.

Luke Mikesell and Alex Lewis led the Bulldogs with 6 points each; Mikesell also had 2 assists, 2 steals and a rebound, while Lewis nabbed a rebound. Sherrod Wheeler finished with 5 points and 1 assist, and Teddy Horvath scored 3 points with 2 rebounds. Neirin Barker added 2 points and 1 rebound, while Dylan Reed scored 1 point and pulled down 5 rebounds. Sameer Sajabi recorded 2 rebounds and 1 steal, Maddox Buster had 4 rebounds and 1 steal, and Emil Lazar recorded 1 steal.

The Bulldogs rebounded with a home win over Miami Valley School on Friday, Feb. 6, defeating the visitors 55–46.

Neirin Barker led all scorers with 14 points, along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Lewis and Mikesell each scored 10 points, with Lewis adding 1 rebound and 1 steal and Mikesell recording 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Sajabi finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist, while Reed added 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Sailor Schultz pulled down 9 rebounds and scored 2 points, Horvath scored 3 points and recorded 1 assist, and Wheeler added 1 rebound and 1 assist.

The boys currently have a conference record of 3–6, with an overall season record of 4–15.

BOWLING

Win for boys, loss for girls

The boys bowling team defeated Middletown Christian on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2,079–1,606.

Senior Noah Diamond led the Bulldogs with 415 pins across two regular games. He was followed by senior Jaxyn Fletcher with 404, sophomore Bryce Fleming with 347, sophomore Owen Price with 284 and sophomore Noah Horn with 279, all across two games.

The Bulldogs scored a total of 350 pins across two Baker games, finishing with 2,079 total pins.

The boys hold a conference record of 6–2, placing them second in the conference, with an overall season record of 9–4.

Also facing off with Middletown on Feb. 4, the girls team fell 1,744–1,498.

Junior Kennedy Strobel led the Bulldogs with 271 pins across two regular games. She was followed by junior Bertille Pichoneau with 254, sophomore Avery Tobias with 251, sophomore Elise Bongorno with 239 and junior Emery Fodal with 229, all across two games.

The Bulldogs scored a total of 245 pins across two Baker games, finishing with 1,498 total pins.

The girls hold a conference record of 0–4, with an overall season record of 4–4.