Statewide, rural-intercity bus comes to Yellow Springs

Starting next week, Yellow Springs will be one of the newest stops on a statewide bus line — one that connects the village to many of Ohio’s biggest cities and smallest towns.

GoBus, a nonprofit, rural-intercity bus service is coming to — well, passing through — the village beginning Monday, March 2. Then, villagers can head downtown to the train station at 101 Dayton St. to hitch a ride to 63 other stops in Ohio.

Yellow Springs is along the red line, which connects Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati and 12 towns in between. Riders headed southbound must be at the train station at 12:16 or 3:16 p.m.; if you’re going northbound, be there at 11:04 a.m. or 2:04 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

GoBus operates seven days a week, 365 days a year. One-way tickets start at $5 and cap at $40, even for bus transfers between schedules.

As examples, a one-way trip from Yellow Springs to Dayton costs $5; a one-way trip to Toledo costs $40. From Cincinnati, riders can take a separate line eastward to Athens; from Toledo, riders can jog along Lake Erie on the gray line through Cleveland all the way to Ashtabula.

Following the network’s expansion on March 2, GoBus will connect a total of 64 Ohio cities, towns and villages through its byzantine bus routes.

The federally funded nonprofit was founded in 2010 as an effort to improve transportation and connectivity between Ohio’s largest population centers and its smaller locales. According to Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT, data, more than 50% of GoBus riders are college students.

GoBus is composed of a fleet of 56-seat motor coaches outfitted with electric outlets at each seat, WiFi and restrooms.

GoBus Transportation Services Transportation Manager Rendell Stiles explained to the News last week via email that GoBus is funded entirely through the Rural Intercity Bus Program of the Federal Transit Administration, is managed by ODOT and is administered by the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action — the latter of which Village Manager Johnnie Burns entered into contract earlier this year, by way of Village Council approval.

As Manager Burns told Council earlier this year, GoBus’ presence in Yellow Springs costs nonriding village taxpayers nothing.

For those who wish to ride the GoBus, tickets can be purchased online at http://www.RideGoBus.com; via the bus’ mobile app, “RideGoBus”; over the phone by calling 888-954-6287 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; or in-person from the bus driver with cash, provided seats are available.

Additional information about GoBus, including the statewide route map, can be found at http://www.RideGoBus.com.