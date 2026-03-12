The Patterdale Hall Diaries | By the pricking of my thumbs

By Chris Wyatt

Jan. 10, 2026

Every time it warms up a bit, I consider turning the water back on but then I check the weather forecast only to discover a week of temperatures below freezing. I realize it is supposed to be like this but I’m getting a strong sense that Karen is missing The Hall, and she won’t go out there if there is no toilet.

Jan. 17, 2026

Well, the first week of teaching is done and I survived. The semi-annual inspection meeting went reasonably well and I had us finished in 90 minutes, rather than the anticipated three hours. My classes have higher numbers than usual which is nice. The main graduate class that I teach usually has between 10 and 12 students in it, but this semester there are 18. It’s only a small increase, but it radically improves the dynamic of the classroom, the presence of more students increases the chances of someone actually answering questions in class.

The Hall has been abandoned for a week as it is sub-freezing and snowy. After a full day of teaching, I have no interest in building a fire; I need home comforts. However, today is different. Today I do have an interest in building a fire and so will head out shortly with an old copy of The Yellow Springs News, some fatwood and a box of big matches. Let’s see if we can drive out the cold and damp.

It will be cold next week with temperatures falling to 4oF and the possibility of snow flurries. It’s time to batten down the hatches, and break out the books. This weekend will be lazy. I plan to make a shepherd’s pie with ground lamb from Meijer (good store Meijer, they stock lamb and duck). I will likely throw away the traditional British cooking rulebook, and add peas and carrots to the pie. Traditionally the shepherd’s pie would contain ground lamb, onion, stock (or bisto gravy) and mashed potatoes. Other vegetables would be cooked separately, if you had them. I may even finely chop some celery and add that.

Both my grandmothers are spinning in their graves, and I anticipate a stern phone call from my mother admonishing me for cultural drift.

Twenty years in America and I’m adding celery to shepherd’s pie. I should be ashamed of myself. Before you know it, I’ll be adding brown ale and putting horseradish in the mash. Hmm. That probably works well for a cottage pie.

Jan. 18, 2026

Yep, it’s cold. I shall finish this cup of tea and head out to build fire. Archie was limping at the end of his two-block walk this morning, so we will need to be careful with him in the coming days. Bob enjoys taking Arch on long walks, but that will need to be put on hold for the next week or so.

Years ago, we tried to protect Betty’s paws from the cold with a wax-based product called “Mush.” She loved lying on the floor licking it off, and absolutely refused to walk anywhere until it had all been removed. Unfortunately, if you own a headstrong, stubborn little Terrier, I cannot recommend the product “Mush.”

Jan. 19, 2026

Splitting frozen cherry wood is deeply satisfying. It cracks with a resounding poink and the two pieces fly apart. It also splits down to kindling well, and burns quickly and easily when cut into small pieces. It is ideal for starting fires, which is what will be happening later, as it will fall way below freezing tonight. I teach all day tomorrow, so I’m not sure that I will stay out there, but I can certainly build up a fire that will burn most of the way through the night. We have some heroic pieces of oak that I have set aside as “all-nighter” logs. The right combination of oak and ash should keep the house nice and toasty.

Holy cow, it’s cold outside; 15oF and a brisk wind meant that Archie’s walk was swiftly terminated. Blankets on the sofa and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” are the order of the day.

Jan. 21, 2026

Last night Bob and a bunch of his friends went out to the Hall and built a fire. They played board games until 2 a.m. then snuck home and slept late.

This is why we bought Patterdale Hall.

My kids have a space outside the house that is unlike anything their friends are familiar with. The fact I can give that to my children, without having any family here, is precious to me. It’s not Grandma’s house, it’s actually their space. Patterdale Hall belongs to my children as much as it does to me and Karen.

With that said, Bob can replace all the bloody wood that he burned last night. Start chopping, child.

Jan. 24, 2026

Winter is about to hit its nadir. We are predicted to get a foot of snow, and temperatures will drop to -4oF. I’m fine with this as long as we don’t lose power. You might think that having a wood burning stove will keep us all lovely and warm, but that means we actually have to be at The Hall. My plan is to stay in Yellow Springs, and with a foot of snow, there is no way I’m driving out to Patterdale.

We either head out there today and stay for three days, leaving the kids behind, or hang out in YS and pray that we don’t lose power. I favor the latter, although there is freshly split wood and about a week’s worth of dry wood in the garage. Either way, I’m bracing for impact.

