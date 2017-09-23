‘Books and Beer’ fundraiser to return

The Greene County Public Library Foundation will again host “Books and Beer,” a fundraiser for Greene County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, at YS Brewery on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:30–8:30 p.m. The event is open to anyone over 21 years of age. YS Brewery will supply drinks, and Cherry House Café will provide food. Tickets are $25 — the amount of money it takes to fund a child enrolled in the program for one year.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides enrolled children with a book every month until their fifth birthday. This year, the Library Foundation hopes to grow its “125 Club,” which includes people who donate $125 to the program. The one-time gift of $125 funds one child for his or her five years in the program. New members of the 125 Club will be entered for a chance to win a Dollywood getaway. All proceeds will go directly to the program. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at booksandbeer.org.