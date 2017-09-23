Sep
23
2017
Clear
Saturday
High 90° / Low 60°
Clear
Sunday
High 88° / Low 61°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
Enjoy beer in support of books for kids on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Enjoy beer in support of books for kids on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

‘Books and Beer’ fundraiser to return

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Greene County Public Library Foundation will again host “Books and Beer,” a fundraiser for Greene County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, at YS Brewery on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:30–8:30 p.m. The event is open to anyone over 21 years of age. YS Brewery will supply drinks, and Cherry House Café will provide food. Tickets are $25 — the amount of money it takes to fund a child enrolled in the program for one year.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides enrolled children with a book every month until their fifth birthday. This year, the Library Foundation hopes to grow its “125 Club,” which includes people who donate $125 to the program. The one-time gift of $125 funds one child for his or her five years in the program. New members of the 125 Club will be entered for a chance to win a Dollywood getaway. All proceeds will go directly to the program. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at booksandbeer.org.

Related posts:

  1. Library sends free books to kids
  2. Books for kids, thanks to Dolly, Greene County Public Library
  3. Support young readers with ‘Books and Beer’
  4. Support young readers with ‘Books and Beer’

Topics: , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

‘Books and Beer’ fundraiser to return

by YS News Staff
#saarinotsorry BLOG–Enacting MLK’s Beloved Community:…