Village Life
Learn about fall prevention at workshop

A fall prevention workshop will be offered Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bryan Center gym. The workshop will be presented by Lynn Hardman, who is certified by the American Council on Exercise and SilverSneakers.  

The presentation is free and open to all. Community members are welcome to attend and learn about falling risks and preventative measures that can be taken by changing elements of lifestyle and environment. There will also be an opportunity to observe and learn how to fall more safely and instruction on what to do after a fall.

Those interested are asked to call presenter Lynn Hardman at  937-765-2379 or the YS Senior Center at 937-767-5751 for more information.

by YS News Staff
