Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the

course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard

under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda

will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will

be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please

write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:05 p.m.)

SWEARING IN OF NEW PEACE OFFICER PAUL RAFFOUL

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of April 2, 2018 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-09

Amending Pool Rates

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-10

Repealing Section 1250.02 “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances

of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1250.02

“Schedule Of Uses”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-11

Repealing Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements” of the Codified

Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New

Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements”

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-12

Repealing Section 1258.01 “District Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the

Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1258.01 “District

Uses”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-14 Amending the Employee

Personnel Manual to Add One Holiday to the Recognized Holiday Calendar

• Reading of Resolution 2018-11 Approving a Full Tap Waiver and Zoning

Fee Waiver to Home, Inc. for the Forest Village Homes Project

• Reading of Resolution 2018-12 Opposing Ohio Division of Wildlife

Proposed Rule 1501:31-15-17 to permit trapping and killing of the Ohio

Native Bobcat Species L ynx Rufus

OLD BUSINESS (7:40 p.m.)

• Tobacco 21 (Reporter: 5 min)

• Utility Affordability (Kreeger 15 min)

• Designated Community Investment Corporation (Housh 15 min)

• Village Incentive Policy (Kreeger: 10 min)

• Review of Diversity Hiring Practices (Hempfling: 15 min)

• Housing Initiative Update (MacQueen: 5 min)

• Board and Commission Document Review (Clerk: 10 min)

NEW BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Utilization of the Village’s Social Media Capacity (Bates: 5 min)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:25 p.m.)

• May 7:

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-14 Amending the Employee

Personnel Manual to Add One Holiday to the Recognized Holiday

Calendar

+ Glass Farm Management Committee Resolution

• May 21:

+ JSTF Proposal

+ Fees for Event Ser vices Discussion

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be

held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan

Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community

Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration

by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting.

Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk

of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-

tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible.

Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk

of Council’s Of fice at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for

more information.