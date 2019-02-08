MillWorks seeks zoning change

An industrial park in the village is requesting a zoning change to allow for a mix of uses, according to its new owners this week. Artist lofts, art studios, maker spaces, community kitchens, a hostel, a children’s museum and more are planned for the MillWorks business center on North Walnut Street.

“The goal is to create a more ‘live, work, play’ type of environment,” Jessica Yamamoto said of her vision for the four-acre property, which she and her husband Antonio Molina purchased last September for $1.15 million.

MillWorks’ owners are seeking a zoning change from light industrial, I–1, to the mixed use of a Planned Unit Development, PUD, which would allow for residential and some limited retail. At its Feb. 4 meeting, Council agreed to allow the plan to be reviewed by Planning Commission despite the property being smaller than the five acres required for PUD zoning.

Planning Commission will consider a preliminary plan application for PUD zoning at its next regular meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in Council chambers.

The rezoning is “for the purpose of expanding the uses into a unified complex with businesses that will be complimentary to each other,” according to Planning Commission’s agenda.

