Village seeks tenants for 201 Walnut Street

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Village of Yellow Springs hosted an open house at the recently vacated stone building at 201 S. Walnut Street, across the street from Mills Lawn Elementary.

The open house provided nearly two dozen inquiring villagers the opportunity to survey the 88-year-old building and ask Village Manager Josué Salmerón questions about his administration’s intent to lease the structure.

“We want to see this building contribute to both the cultural and economic vibrancy of the downtown area,” Salmerón said at the event. “We want a long-lasting business — or several groups — that can create a collaborative space and contribute to the village as a whole.”

The building, constructed in 1935, was the original home of the Yellow Springs Library. Once the current library facilities were built in 1965, the YS Board of Education moved in and paid $1 per year for use of the Village-owned building. It has sat vacant since the district moved to an office suite at 888 Dayton St. in December. The district entered into a 44-month lease, costing $3,280 per month, at the new location.

Salmerón acknowledged that the Walnut Street building will soon require a significant amount of maintenance. According to a recent inspection report provided to the Village, leaky pipes in the basement, exposed circuitry throughout the main floor and attic, deteriorating joints, a crumbling roof and more will all need attention.

Even though the Village functions as the building’s landlord, Salmerón said he wants the future occupants to take care of most of the structure’s upkeep.

“Just like a tenant would in a typical commercial lease,” he said.

A leasing price has yet to be determined, but Salmerón said he and Village staff are working with the Yellow Springs Development Corporation to assemble a committee to review proposals and determine the eventual conditions of a future lease. In the end, Salmerón said, it will be Village Council who has the final say on who the building’s occupants will be.

“It could be a group of nonprofits, therapists, practitioners — anything. We’re open to ideas,” Salmerón said.