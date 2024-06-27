News from the Past: June 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1949

Dance in the Glen. “The Yellow Springs Community Federal Credit Union issued a cordial invitation today to all local residents … to attend the Credit Union Dance Tuesday evening … at the Pavilion in the Glen.”

Village health insurance? “Community Council voted last night to sponsor a campaign to establish a Blue Cross health insurance plan in this community. … The committee recommends … the organization of a preventive medicine program in the community.”

“Michael J. Kahoe, 76, native of Yellow Springs and former big-league catcher and scout died in Akron, Ohio, Saturday. … Kahoe attended Antioch before beginning his big-league career. This took him to the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Browns, Chicago Cubs and Washington Senators.”

Coretta Scott. “Antioch students Marjorie Sill, Coretta Scott and Norman Colthup will be heard in the second summer concert Saturday. The concert will be held on Mills Lawn at 8 p.m. … Coretta Scott, soprano: With Verdure Clad — Haydn, Just You -— Burleigh, Gypsy Song — Dvorak, I Chant My Lay, Tune Strings O Gypsy, Songs My Mother Taught Me …”

50 years ago: 1974

“Saturday’s Sidewalk Sale was a heartwarming success. … Some have wondered why the sponsoring BOYS (Business Organization of Yellow Springs) didn’t ask for downtown Xenia Ave. to be closed to traffic for the sale, as was done last October. … BOYS members, the business people, found at the October sale that they lost business [because] so much downtown parking was gone.”

Beware, Plant Thieves! “By Corinne Odiorne [Pelzl]. In the recent history of our town there have been various horrible thefts of plants. … But gardeners do not need to be discouraged … because if a plant is stolen, the villainous thief does not go unpunished. … A person who stole a jardiniere of Red Magic petunias subsequently tripped over a briar root and fell over a cliff into a gravel pit and drowned. Another person, to whom the theft of a pair of newly set-out blue spruce was attributed, was later found ground up in a corn picker.”

35 years ago: 1989

Trash pick up to add recycling. “Village Council Monday night approved a plan to hire a commercial firm to dispose of villagers’ garbage and trash, with a recycling program to be part of the new service.”

“A fishing derby sponsored by the Village of Yellow Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be held this Saturday … at Ellis Park.”

Beer at Street Fair? “Extended hours for next month’s Yellow Springs Street Fair and coinciding activities were approved Monday night by Village Council. But a controversial proposal that beer be sold on the street downtown after the Street Fair drew Council’s disfavor.”

25 years ago: 1999

Forum: respect, listening key to effective Council. “In beginning the discussion, which was sponsored by Community Service [which became Community Solutions, and is now Agraria], Judith Hempfling explained that many people in the village who have been talking about sustainable community believe ‘the whole village, not just Council, is stuck in a negative process’ and that there is a ‘polarization of politics in the community.’”

Boosters to hold golf ‘scramble.’ “The third annual Bulldog Golf Scramble, sponsored by the Yellow Springs Booster Club will be held … at Locust Hills Golf Course. … The Booster Club expects to have 32 four-person teams, 18 tournament sponsors ($100 per hole) and over 50 contributing sponsors.”

Teaching love. “Mills Lawn Elementary School teacher Aurelia Blake will discuss ‘Teaching Love in the Public School” … in the upstairs gallery of Sam & Eddies Books. … The presentation will also include a demonstration by members of the Spirit of Unity Baha’i Youth Workshop. Guests will receive free copies of “The Golden Rule,” a multicultural poster. Refreshments will be served.”

Whitmore exhibit. “Art work by the late Robert Whitmore will be on display … at the Winds Cafe. A number of works not previously shown will be on display. Whitmore lived and painted in Yellow Springs from 1924 to 1979. He taught art at Antioch College from 1925 to 1955 and showed locally and nationally during that period.”

10 years ago: 2014

YS Boy Scouts celebrate 75th year. “About 30 current and former Boy Scouts of Yellow Springs Troop 78, ranging from teens to men in their 70s, gathered in the First Presbyterian Church basement to share memories of many decades of wilderness escapades. The stories told took place in various time periods but they all shared themes of brotherhood and personal growth. This year, as the local troop turns 75 and its home, Camp Hugh Taylor Birch, turns 80, the scouts hope to continue and grow the group that began as a member of the Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts in 1939.”

“Doug Hinkley, one of the village’s most interesting thinkers and talented writers, died … at his Limestone Street home after a two-year battle with lung cancer, with his wife, Jill Becker, by his side. He was 66. … In the late 1980s, Doug was elected to Village Council, although he stepped down from Council several years later when he, Amy Harper and Karen Gardner bought the News from [Don] Wallis. … A man of many talents, he wrote fiction and poetry of great depth and had an empathy for other humans surprising for someone who so loved solitude.”

College gets OK on solar array. “Antioch College cleared a major hurdle this week in its plan to build a 1-megawatt solar array on campus. At its meeting Monday, three regular members of the Planning Commission, plus two alternates who had earlier deliberated on the issue, unanimously approved a five-acre solar photovoltaic array at Antioch as a conditional use.”