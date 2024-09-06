A memorial service celebrating the life of Judy Rose, who died July 23, 2024, will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 1–3 p.m., in Westminster Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs.

The gathering will honor her memory and provide a time to share stories of her life and legacy. Following the service, attendees are invited to join a joyful game of euchre, a game Judy loved dearly.

It will be a time to reminisce, laugh and cherish the moments shared with her. Her loved ones write: “Your presence would mean a lot to us as we remember Judy with love and gratitude.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or Friends Care Community.