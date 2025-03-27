Annual dance and performance concert slated

The annual Valerie A. Blackwell-Truitt Community Dance and Performance Arts Concert and Art Exhibition will be presented Friday and Saturday, March 28 and 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening, at the Foundry Theater.

The concert will feature a variety of performances, including visual and fiber artists, modern and belly dancers, musicians, singers, an aerialist and spoken word artists.

Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $5 for Antioch College students and free for children 8 and younger.