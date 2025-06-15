Water and ink — Lucky Bunny helps Village open pool

Swimmers rejoice: The Gaunt Park Pool — the only public pool in Greene County — is now open, only slightly behind schedule.

Late last month, ahead of the previously scheduled opening on Memorial Day, the Village Parks and Recreation team was preparing the pool by completing the county’s public health inspection and ensuring all operational standards were met. But during final checks, staff observed inconsistent performance from the pool’s circulation pump. Rather than risk an unexpected breakdown during peak season, Village staffers opted to send the pump for repair — thus pushing opening day to Monday, June 2.

Repairing a public pool pump is no cheap endeavor. So, to help offset the costs and to move the pool’s opening along, the artists at Lucky Bunny Tattoo Club chipped in $1,000.

The shop’s donation helped cover the pump’s repairs, and now, the Gaunt Park Pool is open to all. Hours and admission rates can be found at yellowsprings.gov.

“We’re glad it’s now fixed and we can go swimming,” Lucky Bunny owner Dustie Pitstick told the News.

Though Pitstick wanted the shop’s donation to go unnoticed by the public — “Real ‘G’s move in silence like the ‘g’ in ‘lasagna,’” Pitstick said — Village Manager Johnnie Burns outed the generosity of Lucky Bunny at the most recent Village Council meeting on Monday, June 2, and thanked the artists for chipping in.

“We’re a part of this community,” Pitstick said. “When I see someone call for action, and we have the means, why wouldn’t we help? So we kicked in what we could.”

This is the second time this year Lucky Bunny has made good on that commitment — at least, that the News knows of. Pitstick and his fellow tattooers paid off the hundreds of dollars in unpaid school lunches this past winter.

When not sticking and poking clients’ skin at their shop, located at 115 Glen St., the Lucky Bunny artists said they will often be spotted splashing around the Gaunt Park Pool this summer. To thank them in person, just look for the heavily tattooed folks and Pitstick’s iconic heart sunglasses.