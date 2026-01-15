Subscribe Anywhere
Jan
16
2026
Feature Photos

Crazy Joe and the Mad River Outlaws (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Go, Joe! Go!

“Crazy” Joe Tritschler lived up to his manic moniker on Tuesday, Dec. 30, as he and his rockabilly trio of Mad River Outlaws tore up the Peach’s stage to mark the 21st anniversary of the venue’s open mic night.

On bass is “Hep Cat” Matt Duffey and obscured on drums is “Anaconda” Kyle Eldridge.

