Go, Joe! Go!
- Published: January 15, 2026
“Crazy” Joe Tritschler lived up to his manic moniker on Tuesday, Dec. 30, as he and his rockabilly trio of Mad River Outlaws tore up the Peach’s stage to mark the 21st anniversary of the venue’s open mic night.
On bass is “Hep Cat” Matt Duffey and obscured on drums is “Anaconda” Kyle Eldridge.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.