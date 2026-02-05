Donna Louise Lipsitt, age 90, formerly of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Friendship Village of Dublin (Ohio) on January 29, 2026. Donna was surrounded by her husband, Harry, and numerous family members when she took her last breath.

She was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clair and Edith Lego (nee Edith Chase). Donna is survived by her loving husband of 69-and-a-half years, Harry Lipsitt; children, David (Rose), Bruce (Linda), Mark, and Eric (Tracy); and grandchildren, Olivia, Nicholas, Mitchell, Morgan, Kaitlyn and Ryan.

Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Frances E. Altmanshofer.

Donna graduated from Altoona High School in 1953, and then attended West Penn School of Nursing, graduating there on Aug. 17, 1956. She met the love of her life at the wedding of Joe and Toots Casanova on Feb. 3, 1956. Joe was a classmate of Harry’s at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University), and Toots was a nursing student classmate of Donna’s. Joe had asked Harry to be the wedding photographer, and Donna was Toots’ maid-of-honor. The 70th anniversary of the day they met would have been celebrated five days after Donna’s passing. Two weeks after meeting, Harry asked Donna for her hand in marriage.

They were married June 16, 1956, and later that year they moved to Page Manor (Dayton), Ohio, and Harry reported for duty at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a metallurgical scientist for the Air Force. In 1963 the family moved to Cambridge, UK, where they lived for a year before relocating back to Dayton, and then moved again to London from 1967 to 1969. Upon their second return from England, they settled in Yellow Springs. For 52 and a half years, their family remained in Yellow Springs, initially in a rented house on Grinnell Circle, then in a home they built on Birch Street, and later in another home they built on Spring Glen Drive. In 2022, Harry and Donna moved to Friendship Village of Dublin, in Ohio, where Harry continues to reside.

Donna worked as a nurse until her first child was born in 1957, then returned to work at Miami Valley Hospital on the cardiac unit in 1979 after her third child graduated from Yellow Springs High School. After retiring, Donna volunteered her time at the Dayton Hospice organization.

She thrived as a parent to four boys and a house full of their friends. She enjoyed participating in the Yellow Springs Community Choir and local theater, and flower arranging at Glen Garden Gifts.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, from 3–5 p.m., at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s honor to organizations that meant so much to her:

• Yellow Springs Community Music is an umbrella organization that includes choral and instrumental performing musical ensembles in the Yellow Springs Community — yscf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3905

• Friendship Village of Dublin Foundation (multiple funds to choose from) — fvdublin.org/donate-now/.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.