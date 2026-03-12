Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 27, 2026

BASKETBALL

Regular season ends with loss

The varsity boys basketball team’s final regular season game versus Blanchester, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 17, was hard-fought, but ultimately ended in a 62–48 loss for the Bulldogs.

Alex Lewis was the scoring leader with 15 points, along with 3 steals and 1 assist. Neirin Barker followed with 11 points and a steal, with Luke Mikesell netting 9 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and an assist. Close behind was Maddox Buster with 8 points, a whopping 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Teddy Horvath pitched in 3 points, and Dylan Reed added 2 points, 2 steals and a rebound to the mix. Sameer Sajabi netted two assists, a rebound, a block and a steal, and Sailor Schultz nabbed five rebounds and a steal.

The Bulldogs end the regular season with a conference record of 4–6 and an overall record of 6–16, and enter postseason play fourth in their conference division.

INDOOR TRACK

Good runs at Last Chance Meet

A trio of Yellow Springs High School tracksters competed last Saturday at the University of Findlay Indoor Last Chance High School Meet.

Senior Llnyah Grant finished in seventh place in a highly competitive field in the 60-meter dash (8.15), and finished in 29th place in the 200 meters. Junior Izzy Espinosa hurdled her way to a seventh-place finish in the 60 hurdles (10.16). Sophomore Matteo Chaiten ran competitively in the 200 meters (32nd) and 400 meters (25th).

The meet featured some of the top talent in the state, and Coach John Gudgel said the meet was a good barometer in preparing for the outdoor season.

—Coach John Gudgel