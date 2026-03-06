Turner resigns from YSCCC

The Board of Directors of Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center announced Tuesday, Feb. 17, that Executive Director Aillevrah Turner had submitted her resignation, effective immediately.

Turner led the organization as executive director for three years. According to a press release, Turner strengthened enrollment and the financial position of the organization during her time at the helm.

As the News reported in February of 2023, Turner studied child psychology at Wilberforce University and became part of the teaching staff at the Children’s Center in 2018, when she was hired as the lead teacher in the center’s then-new infant classroom. In mid-2022, she became assistant director of the center, before becoming interim director in the fall of that year and then officially named director in December 2022.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had during my time here and for the work we have accomplished together on behalf of the children and families we serve,” Turner said in the press release. “I wish the board and the center continued success moving forward.”

Board President Deborah Downey said the board is “very grateful for Aillie’s dedicated service, hard work and contributions to the Children’s Center over the past several years.”

The board has initiated a search for a new executive director and, Downey said, “has plans in place for smooth operation and seamless transition at the center.”

Turner will work closely with the board and center staff during the transition, the press release said.