Ronald Eugene Benton of Springfield passed away in his home at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, after several years of battling Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia. He was 69.

Ron was born in Yellow Springs on March 2, 1948, to Edward J. and Mary F. (Murray) Benton. He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother, Edward Benton Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jean (Krier) Benton; sister Ayisha Karen Benton and Frank Duncan; children Ronald Anthony and Debra Benton, Amber Benton, Angelica Benton-Molina, Iara and Hassan Ward and Rachel Benton; seven grandchildren, Michaela Benton, Noah Benton, Sa’naya Molina Damaris, Anthony Benton, Annika Benton, Kianna Benton and Malea Benton; one great-granddaughter, Reese Woodland; cousins and neighbors growing up John and Kathy Gudgel and Veda Kay and Jack Glenn; nephews and nieces Daoud Antar, Jamal Antar, Eddie and Danyale Duncan, Cheyanne Benton, Adam and Shelly Krier, Nikki and Nick Jones, Alicia and Dustin Anderson; brother-in-law Eric Krier; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ron was a social worker who retired after 25 years with the Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority. He returned to work briefly for Mental Health Services after his retirement before becoming ill. Ron was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and was active in several ministries there. He coordinated the RCIA program for many years and completed three years of classes in the Lay Pastoral Ministry Program through the Athenaeum.

Ron graduated from Antioch College in Yellow Springs with a bachelor’s degree in social work and from the University of Dayton with a master’s degree in counseling. Ron was an avid reader, usually having three or four books going at one time. He loved sports and was a star basketball player in high school who accepted a full scholarship from Central State to play basketball before deciding to complete his education at Antioch. Ron learned to speak Spanish during his years in Puerto Rico and New York City and loved to practice the language whenever he could. He was an intelligent and caring son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be missed greatly by all those who knew him. He accepted his illness, with all its limitations, with a grace and dignity that was an example to all those around him.

Rest in peace, My Love.

Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Conroy Funeral Home. A.Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs.