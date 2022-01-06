2021 in Review | Planning Commission

• In February, Village Planning Commission approved two conditional use applications for local bakeries with different business concepts. Home-based Blue House bakery, located at 421 N. High St., bakes organically leavened bread for village residents. The Yellow Springs Baking Company was approved to operate commercially as a wholesale business at their location in the Millworks complex.

• In May, Village Planning Commission approved a site plan review for a multi-phase five-year, $40 million-dollar expansion by local medical marijuana producer Cresco Labs at its current location, 1130 Yellow Springs Way. Plans included the construction of two additional structures and an expanded parking lot. The company said it would initially hire an additional 33 people, an increase of just over 40% of the current workforce. The five-year plan will bring an additional 140 people for a total of about 220 full-time employees.

• A conditional use application submitted by Theodora Stephan to build a 4,000-square-foot single-family dwelling with a large commercial kitchen for culinary classes and special dinner events on East Center College Street property zoned for educational use was approved by Planning Commission. In addition to the culinary classes, Stephan’s plans include the establishment of edible gardens based in permaculture practices at the property. The plans were still in the conceptual phase when presented.

• In July, Planning Commission approved a conditional use application submitted by local business partners Patrick Lake and Brian Drew to renovate the 1940s-era lumber yard located at 108 Cliff St. into an indoor public market with eight to 10 vendors selling prepared foods and goods, possibly creating 20 to 30 jobs. The project’s design, completed by architect Max Crome of Crome Architecture, includes renovations to the 12,200-square-foot main building, where tenants would rent stalls to sell their wares.

• A conditional use application was approved by Village Planning Commission in September, allowing for the renovation and construction of comedian Dave Chappelle’s planned comedy club and restaurant, located at 225 Corry St., the former site of the Miami Township Fire Department. The future restaurant, dubbed “Firehouse Eatery,” with the attached comedy club, “Live from YS,” will feature a performance space, full bar and restaurant, an outdoor patio, and will have an estimated capacity of 140 people.