May 26–June 1, 2022 Classifieds

SUBARU OUTBACK 2009 FOR SALE.$4,500, 237k miles, runs well. Call 843-209-1187 if interested.

YART SALE – wall art, jewelry, antique silver tea set, little girl clothing and shoes, small Dixie desk and chair, pottery, vintage glassware and garden decor. Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at 1 Lawson Place, Apt. 1.

SALTY LARK PIES – Sweet and savory pies, made to order in Yellow Springs, Ohio with fresh, quality ingredients. Monthly menu changes with the seasons. May’s menu includes Raspberry-Rhubarb Galette, Mocha Cream Pie, Asparagus & Ricotta Crostata, Masala Chai Panna Cotta, and many more delights. Ask about mini pies and quiches for events and occasions. www.saltylarkpies.com. Follow on Instagram @saltylarkpies. Contact Madeleine: saltylark@gmail.com or 336-314-5010.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

EPRO TILE, HANDMADE in Westerville, Ohio. Picked from seconds pile 30 years ago. Never set. 130 pieces. Various sizes. Call 937-768-9271 for details.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

LOOKING FOR an apartment for a mother and a child. 937-856-8310.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $675; two-bedroom, $775; three-bedroom, $875 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

CHARMING TWO-STORY, three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room with separate entrance, central AC, fenced yard, historic district. $1,600 plus utilities, security deposit. 937-767-7438.

HOME, INC. SEEKS an AmeriCorps VISTA for 2022-2023 to advance affordable housing and client-first programs. The full-time opportunity includes financial stipends and healthcare/PTO benefits. Application deadline: June 10. Info and application: yshome.org/americorps-vista-2022.

PATCHWORK GARDENS, an 11-acre chemical-free farm located in Dayton, is hiring for the 2022 field crew. Full and part-time positions available from now until November. For more information, email us at: eat@patchworkgardens.net.

LOOKING FOR A POSITION that allows flexibility in your schedule with the ability to help others? Home assistance: provide light housekeeping, run errands or provide transportation if needed. Accompany my mother to appointments and assist with medications. I am looking for a caring & compassionate person to care for my mother. Work schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $25/hr. Email William at yolielloyq@gmail.com for more details.

GLEN HELEN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER is seeking a naturalist counselor and a kitchen assistant for this summer’s Ecocamp! Information can be found at glenhelen.org or contact Kelsey at kmazur@GlenHelenAssociation.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, cleanouts, soffits. 937-397-3928.

WEEDING, INCLUDES POISON IVY; detailed house cleaning; Chinese language and cultural tutoring. Call Mao at 937-856-8310.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

SPRING CLEANING: Clean up yard debris, brush, gutters, garages, home maintenance, light construction, etc. Will haul. Call or text Mark, 937-432-5555.

TRADESMAN FOR HIRE. Carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, pressure wash. Any home owner/business needs.Call Mark at 937-605-7535.

BALANCE YOUR BOOKSHELVES! Buy some, sell some! Come to the Book Fair, August 20th at Mills Lawn. FREE vendor space!

PART-TIME NANNY WANTED. M–F daytime hours. Flexible hours. Great pay. Contact yellowsprings.family@gmail.com for more information.

HOW DO YOU TEACH YOUR CHILD to live a joyful life? How do you prepare them to overcome the challenges that life brings? How do children create their own identities and develop critical social skills? This is where the Antioch School excels. Now enrolling nursery students for 2022-2023. Call 937-767-7642 or visit www.antiochschool.org.

FALL ’22 CUERNAVACA SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM. A group of us are going for two weeks at the end of October from 10/22/22 –11/5/22. Wanna come? It’s a two-week full Spanish Immersion program. The people with whom you stay have been vaccinated as have the teachers and guides. The program director is a physician and is always available. The cost for the whole program is $1500 for two weeks. This includes: 3 hours a day of classroom instruction, daily field trips and a visit to Mexico City, as well as room and board. If you have to cancel due to COVID complications, your program fee will be refunded in full. If you are interested please contact Judith Skillings: judithskillings@yahoo.com. Several local people participated in the program and can give you a description of the experience.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS 4 SEASON FARMERS MARKET is open every Saturday, 8 a.m.–noon, in the Bryan Center parking lot. Check our Facebook page for updates.

TECUMSEH LAND TRUST’S 32nd annual meeting will be on June 5th at 2 p.m. at Xarifa Farm, 3194 Snively Rd. Enjoy live music by the Corndrinkers, walk the bluebird trail, and hear about the exciting work of TLT. Bring a chair or blanket. Sturdy boots recommended. Call 937-767-9490 for more information.

