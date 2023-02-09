Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 2, 2023

Basketball

A loss and a win for boys

The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball team fell to Middletown Christian, 56–78, on Saturday, Jan. 28. The team followed up the loss with a win against Franklin Monroe at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 61–42, according to MaxPreps.

The games brought the team’s current season record to 8–10; their conference record is 2–6.

The Bulldogs will face off against Emmanuel Christian, at home, on Friday, Feb. 3; a celebration of the 2004 district championship team will be held at halftime. On Friday, Feb. 10, the team will face off against Miami Valley School, away. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Bowling

Boys defeat Southeastern

The Yellow Springs High School boys bowling team brought home another win on Monday, Jan. 24, narrowly defeating Southeastern, 2,486 pins to 2,468 across two regular games and a Baker game.

Senior Krishan Miller led the teams in toppling pins, racking up 435 between the two regular games. The pin average for the five-player team, which includes Miller, Luka Sage-Frabotta, Noah Diamond, Zander Baisden and Stephon Royalston, was 165.5.

Results for the girls team match, played the same day, were not reported; results of Tuesday, Jan. 31 matches against Middletown Christian for both teams were not available at press time.

The boys team’s current season record is 5–4, with a conference record of 2–4.

Both teams will next face Emmanuel Christian Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 4 p.m., at Northridge Lanes.