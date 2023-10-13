October 13–19, 2023 Classifieds

2004 TOYOTA MATRIX XR Sport Wagon, 4D, manual 5-speed transmission, 177,114 miles with the possibility of many more miles to go. Body shows its age, but it’s a reliable little workhorse of a car. Lots of room for cargo with the back seats folded down flat. $3,000 obo. For more info, call or text Amy at 937-360-7528.

2019 HONDA CIVIC, 4-door, 50,289 miles, loaded, sunroof, premium sound, heated seats, runs great, 29 mpg. $16,000 OBO. Call/text Steve 937-239-1738.

100% GRASS-FED, grass-finished bison meat, no antibiotics, hormones or GMOs. Home delivery available. Green Plains Bison Ranch, South Charleston, greenplainsbison.com or 937-265-0148.

CELEBRATE SOMEONE IN 2024! purchase a date on the upcoming Yellow Springs News 2024 Historical Calendar for just $15: birthdays, anniversaries, memorials. Get as many dates as you wish, but each day is limited to two entries. Visit ysnews.com/product/get-a-calendar-date. Do it now: first come, first served!

SALTY LARK PIES home bakery in Yellow Springs, baking sweet and savory pies, tarts and galettes. Also offering handcrafted, pure baking extracts: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, cardamom, lemon, cinnamon and baker’s blend. October Pie Menu includes blackberry pie (local berries), apple pie (Peifer Orchards apples), apple-plum galette, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, savory squash & kale pie and more. Find the full menu and place your orders: saltylarkpies.com.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FREE: Approximately seven to 10 spring and-early-summer hatched roosters! Must take all. Call Gary at 937-206-5710. First to call gets the lot!

KINDLING FOR BONEFIRES. Approx. 1 foot long by½ ” to 1” diameter. Text 937-344-6834.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

RESPONSIBLE TENANT looking to rent or sublet a house or apartment in beautiful Yellow Springs starting January 2024. Please call or text 937-238-0780.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for ‘tip” that leads to successful, long-term rental of a one-bedroom apartment in YS, with a landlord who keeps up the property. I have lived in YS since 2020 and have excellent YS references and credit history. I work in food, health and farming at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com; am on the board of Family Farm Defenders, familyfarmers.org; volunteered with Agraria; helped found a movement for food sovereignty in challenged, urban African American communities, which is now the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, https://blackfoodjustice.org/; work on building bridges for exchange on food sovereignty between Sub Saharan Africa and and urban African American communities; and founded the Cuba-USA Agroecology Solidarity Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/CubanSustainableAgriculture/. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com, https://www.facebook.com/maria.whittaker.7/, or 614-396-7611 (no message service). Thank you!!!!

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

PROFESSIONAL SPACE: 213 Xenia Ave., #3, located above Winds Cafe. $675 per month with one year commitment. Utilities included. Approximate dimensions 33L x 21W. Immediate occupancy. Contact Craig Mesure, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-708-0559.

WANTED: Carpenter/valet. $20 per hour. 5–10 hours per week. 104 Pleasant St. 937-269-9937.

NEED HELP? We provide dogcare, babysitting and lawncare. Call 937-502-3000. Weekends 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Fridays 4:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

SEEKING EMPLOYMENT: Small business owner, Nov.–March, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. school days. Reliable, punctual, local references, insured. Ryan, 937-470-9005.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

MARTHA OELMAN, in loving memory on your birthday. You are still strong in our hearts -–your humor, your generosity, your compassion. So many have grown from your care — humans, plants, animals. Much love to you, from Diantha Rau and friends. We miss you.

THANK YOU to Rockford Chapel, Current Cuisine, Jackson Lytle & Lewis, Eleni Kotellos (photographer), YS News and loving family and friends who made Douglas Kappich’s memorial service into a celebration of life as well. –Deborah McGee