News from the Past: October 2024

75 years ago: 1949

New Antioch School building. “Work was begun Monday by Mercer and Eckroad on a new $90,000 cement block building to house Antioch School. Max G. Mercer and Saarinen, Saarinen and Associates, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., are the architects who designed the new building.”

Theatre Leaves Opera House. “The last actor’s footfall has been heard, the last round of applause has been sounded in Yellow Springs’ historic old Opera House, it appeared this week as Antioch College announced its decision to end negotiations … toward occupancy of the old playhouse by the Yellow Springs Area Theatre.” [The Opera House was at the northeast corner of Dayton and Winter streets.]

Apple Butter Festival. “Hundreds of local residents and Antioch students took advantage of the warm autumn sun … Saturday to participate in the activities of the Apple Butter Festival on the Antioch College campus. Barbecue sandwiches, cider, and doughnuts were served as refreshments, apple butter brewed through the day over open fires … folk dancing was conducted on roped-off Limestone St., and the first Area Theatre of the fall was produced with Mills House porch as the stage.”

50 years ago: 1974

Furnace Fire. “The Yellow Springs fire department was called Sunday morning to help put out a furnace fire at the James Kane residence, but ended up having only to help ventilate the home as the fire was put out before firemen arrived.”

Mouth-to-Mouth Resuscitation Saves Life. “A Yellow Springs police officer, Peter C. Banner, who came to the rescue of a young woman whose life was in danger early Friday morning, was commended Monday by police chief James McKee in a letter. … ‘Members of the Emergency Squad have informed me that your quick action possibly saved the life of Miss Kathy Cordell.’”

Cross Country. “The Yellow Springs High School cross country team is gunning for the state championship when it answers the starting gun at the state meet Saturday, says coach Tim McLinden.”

Pine Forest Thinned. “A thinning project in the southern part of the original Glen Helen ‘pine forest’ begins Saturday at 10 a.m. Members of the Yellow Springs High School school forest committee invite spectators as they begin work there on a stand of Norway Spruce trees they have tagged as stunted or malformed.”

35 years ago: 1989

“Farrell K. Ballenger, a former Yellow Springs resident [police officer, Council member, mayor and business owner], died last Wednesday, Oct. 25, in a hiking accident.”

[Ballenger moved to the Village in response to an ad for YS police officers in the Chronicle of Higher Education … or Progressive magazine … or the New York Times. Local history gossip experts can’t agree.]

Freak Fire at Health Center. “A fire late Monday night at the Wright State University Family Health Center on Xenia Avenue proved to be minor.. … The fire was outside, at the edge of the building, where … pinebark mulch had been ignited by the heat of floodlights.”

25 years ago: 1999

Meeting about downtown. “[Dan] Friedman noted that the concerns about young people skateboarding and problems associated with benches and ‘surly teenagers’ are related to having ‘a lively urban space.’ There will always be some ‘disorder’ downtown, he said. People had ‘better get used to it if we want a lively downtown.’”

“Deborah Benning has been hired as the new Village clerk of Council, replacing Barb Swigart. … From 1992 to 1997, she served on Council. … Benning said she was hoping to find a part-time position to help her daughter, Asara, a second year student at Antioch College, through school when the clerk position became available.”

“Don Hollister named interim director of Glen Helen … ‘Hopefully, things are already running well and I can be an encourager and facilitator,’ [he said.] His job, he said, is to ‘buy the board time’ while it searches for a new director.”

10 years ago: 2014

“Yellow Springs Home, Inc. was privileged to host a tour as part of the Ohio Community Development Corporation Association’s annual conference. During the three hour bus tour, attendees had the opportunity to tour the village and a Home, Inc. home, meet Home, Inc. homeowners, learn about the newly reopened Antioch College, visit downtown, tour a Passive House, and visit the Yellow Springs Brewery.”

Antioch Farm sprouts power. “Around 3,300 solar panels were erected behind fences on five acres of Antioch property commonly known as the ‘golf course.’ The solar installation will generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours per year and is expected to offset the electric consumption of Antioch’s $8.8 million geothermal heating and cooling plant, according to a news release.”