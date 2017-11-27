Art & Soul Art Fair brings artists on Saturday

The sixth annual Art & Soul Art Fair, a juried pre-holiday art show featuring a variety of both local artists and those from out of town, will take place this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mills Lawn gymnasium.

“Each year I get more excited about this event,” organizer Lisa Goldberg said this week. “Each year we up the game, bringing in more people and higher quality art.”

The show’s name was chosen because “artists put their souls into their work,” Goldberg said, and in a show this size, with 30 exhibitors, visitors can meet the artists and get to know them. This year the show features a wide variety of media, including wearables, glass work, pottery, upcycled items, paintings and prints, art quilts, jewelry, photos, leatherwork, handmade journals, purses and bags, handmade beads, clothing and decorative work at all price ranges.

Artists come from all parts of Ohio, as well as from Indiana.

Especially exciting to Goldberg is bringing attention to new and emerging artists, who she finds in a variety of ways. For instance, as a consultant to the Hatch Studios in Springfield, she met mixed-media artist Corie White, a painter and creator of dolls called Ragster, along with a children’s book based on the doll characters. White will be displaying the dolls at the show.

Also new is Brad Husk, a potter who works as a technician at the John Bryan Pottery, who brings an emphasis on texture, wood ash and organic color in his work. Another first-time exhibitor is Lynn Riewerts Carnie, who creates pottery decorated with underglazes and silk-screened images and bright glazes.

“I like that I can bring emerging artists to the show, some who haven’t done art shows before,” Goldberg said.

Altogether eight artists new to the show will be on exhibit, including Yetunde Rodriguez of Dayton, who creates art influenced by her West African heritage. She creates home décor items and personal accessories, including pillows, table linens, bags and wall hangings.

Another newcomer is Sarah Martin, who makes “funky, yet practical women’s wear” made of recycled goods. Other fiber artists include local quilt artists Pam Geisel and Holly Underwood, who also creates bags, rugs, ornaments and stuffed animals. Other fiber artists in the show are Erin Walmsley, who creates wearable fibers from her woven clothing and accessories, and Nicci Seibert, who makes clothing and accessories from recycled materials.

Artists who work with wood are also exhibiting their work, including Barry Todd and Les Thede, who creates furniture from maple, cherry oak and ash. Leather workers Jeannette Everling and Megan Winn will display heirloom quality leather journals, sketch books, photo albums and other leather goods.

Jewelry created from a variety of metals will also be exhibited by artists such as newcomer Jim Schreiner, Daina Dickens and Susie Brand. Ben Jordan returns with his hand-etched jewelry, and Avery Applegate offers repurposed assemblages.

Formerly the organizer of the Artist Studio Tour, Goldberg is pleased with the success of the new Art & Soul venue.

“I feel honored to continue to find ways to be able to bring quality art to Yellow Springs, along with a variety of artists not normally found here,” she said.

Sponsors of the event include the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Studio Supply, Sagecraft Catering and Events, Yellow Springs Pottery, Mills Park Hotel, Zig Zag Gallery and the Yellow Springs Brewery.

An entry fee of $4 is charged for the event, a portion of which will be donated to a scholarship fund for graduating high school students continuing their education in the arts, and to the Yellow Springs Police Coat Fund. Children six and under are admitted free.