BREAKING | Bleything indicted for murder, assault, other charges

On Thursday, March 28, the Yellow Springs Police Department served Jackson Isaiah Bleything, 22, with an indictment in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Yellow Springs on Thursday, March 14.

According to a statement from Yellow Springs Police Chief Paige Burge, released to the News on Thursday, March 28, Bleything is indicted on with violations of approximately 14 offenses including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school safety zone, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools and inducing panic.

“These charges are the result of two separate incidents that occurred in the Village of Yellow Springs on March 14, 2024, and March 17, 2024,” the statement reads.

Bleything, a Springfield resident and 2020 graduate of Yellow Springs High School, has been in custody at the Greene County Jail since his arrest on March 17. He is being held on a 1 million dollar, and according to the statement, is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The victim of the March 14 shooting has been identified as Yellow Springs resident Connie Vang.

In Vang’s obituary, which appears in the March 28 issue of the News and can be read online here, she is described as having been “the embodiment of hearth and home for so many, and was one of the kindest and most beautiful humans.”

Thursday’s police statement was also one of gratitude and appreciation; Chief Burge stated that the Bureau of Criminal Investigations was “instrumental in bringing this investigation to a swift resolution.”

“Additionally, there were dozens of individuals from multiple disciplines and counties whose efforts do not go unnoticed. We are grateful for the countless hours, resources and expertise of all involved. We also extend our appreciation to the community. Many residents have reached out to extend their kind thoughts to the Police Department and those directly impacted by these incidents, for that we thank each and every one of you.”

Click here for additional reporting on the March 14 and 17 incidents. The News will continue to provide updates on Bleything’s arraignment.